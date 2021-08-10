Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Aug, 2021

Sports

RGP Officers tackle the youngsters in Rugby Summer Camp

By Stephen Ignacio
10th August 2021

Three Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) officers gave up their spare time last week to assist with a summer rugby training camp for youngsters aged 8 to 18.
A spokesperson for the RGP explained, “the camp, run by coaches from the mighty Bristol Bears Rugby Club, attracted not only rugby-mad youths from Gibraltar, but also youngsters from across the border and it certainly gave them a taste of the commitment and dedication required to succeed as a professional sportsman.
“With its fantastic new facilities at the Europa Point sports complex, the Gibraltar Rugby Football Union (GRFU) hopes to grow the sport of rugby on the Rock by taking it into local schools. Meanwhile, the police officers are using this week’s experience to gain their appropriate rugby coaching qualifications.
“In addition to its physical demands, rugby requires a mix of speed, strength, vison and teamwork, and provides its players and followers with much more. The rugby world thrives on respect for both officials and for opponents and it stresses the values of sportsmanship and reputation.”
PC Stefan Figueras said, ‘From a policing standpoint, this was a great opportunity to be able to engage with these young lads about a sport we all enjoy. They can see that, we may be police officers, but we are also human beings and that we have many of the same interests as them. It really helped to break the ice and enabled them to feel comfortable and confident enough in our company to engage with us on a personal level.’
The summer camp is among one of the many sports camps Gibraltar’s youth have experienced this summer as the GSLA Summer Sports programme gets underway once again and sports returns to a semblance of normality after a season of restrictions due to the global pandemic.

