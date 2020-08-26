Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

RGP prioritise policing activity under Operation GibSafe

By Chronicle Staff
26th August 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Police have launched Operation Gibsafe which is designed to prioritise some of their policing activity in line with our strategic objectives.

Operation Trojan will deal with anti-social behaviour by dedicated uniform and plain clothes officers, and target areas where persistent offenders create problems for residents and neighbours.

Operation DriveSafe is an ongoing road safety campaign to keep roads safe by deployment of Officers and enforcement of traffic laws. Operation Drivesafe will replace Operation Roadwatch.

Operation SafeSeas deals with breaches of the law at sea including offences of dangerous navigation, speeding and ensuring the safety of both marine and beach users.

The operation also increases awareness of safety at sea, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Port Authority.

“Operation GibSafe provides a clear focus for our Officers dealing with three of our strategic aims of making our roads safer, in partnership tackling crime and protecting people at risk of harm and increasing public confidence,” Commissioner Richard Ullger said.

“I would ask the public to assist my officers wherever possible in order to continue to make Gibraltar safer.”

“Only by working in partnership with our community can we tackle the issues that are reported to us.”

“These are long term and sustained operations and with the support of the public, they will have a positive impact on the quality of life for all people who live and work in Gibraltar, whilst preventing and reducing crime.”

Most Read

Local News

Rising Covid-19 cases primarily young people

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Active Covid-19 cases rise to 43

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Local News

National Day programme of celebrations announced

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The Girl You Forgot, a new book by Giselle Green

26th August 2020

Features
How to grow mushrooms indoors

26th August 2020

Features
Scientists discover stone fragments showing ‘earliest art in the British Isles’

26th August 2020

Features
Oxford vaccine could be put before regulators this year – scientist

26th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020