Tue 7th May, 2024

RGP raise close to £3,000 for charity in Family Fun Day

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
7th May 2024

Officers from the RGP’s 2024 Recruit Class raised close to £3000 for charity during this Saturday’s Family Fun Day, with donations still coming in.

The funds will be donated to PossAbilities and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar as this year’s chosen charities.

The fundraiser included a raffle, food and activities for people of all ages and during the day-long event with raffle tickets drawn towards the end of the day.

As part of the fundraising effort, the recruits pulled a police van from Casemates to Cathedral Square and back during the event, whilst collecting cash in buckets.

Back in Casemates, members of the public had a fun afternoon throwing wet sponges at police officers in return for a small donation to charity.

The recruits also rowed on a static rowing machine throughout the fun day covering a distance of 100km.

The RGP’s Roads Policing Unit and the Women in Policing team joined in the event, as did the St John Ambulance to explain their roles to members of the public.

For information on joining the force visit: www.police.gi/information/career-opportunities

