Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP seize luxury vessel in latest anti-money laundering operation

By Chronicle Staff
9th July 2020

A locally-registered luxury vessel was seized from a berth at Ocean Village as part of a money laundering investigation on Tuesday evening.

This was the third in a series of operations carried out on the Rock in less than a week as the Royal Gibraltar Police vows to tackle organised crime, drug trafficking and money laundering, sometimes in collaboration with the Spanish police.

Officers from the RGP’s Money Laundering Investigation Unit and the Marine Section impounded the 11.5metre vessel ‘Sunrays’ from a berth at Ocean Village Marina.

The vessel is reportedly valued at approximately £200,000 and officers carried out a search on board together with their colleagues from Customs.

“This is an ongoing operation where any assets identified as being as a result of criminal conduct or used to facilitate money laundering activity will be seized,” the RGP said.

OTHER OPERATIONS
This latest seizure follows a series of arrests and searches of local properties as the RGP crack down on money laundering.

Last Monday a local married couple were arrested in suspicion of money laundering and last Thursday search warrants were executed at six homes across the Rock.

The Royal Gibraltar Police said the investigations are part of “ongoing cross-border law enforcement cooperation in the fight against organised crime and money laundering”.

The couple are alleged to have strong links with organised crime groups in Spain, a luxury yacht was also impounded and €200,000 was seized.

The RGP also searched a local business as part of this investigation and said it did not rule out further arrests. Investigations into this case continue.

Last Thursday, search warrants were executed at six properties as part of a “wide-ranging anti-money laundering initiative in Gibraltar”.

No arrests were made, but a number of financial documents, electronic devices and luxury items were seized during the raids.

A total of 20 RGP officers were tasked with carrying out the searching in homes across Gibraltar, including houses in Mid-Harbours Estate, Chilton Court and the Upper Town area.

Across the border, the Guardia Civil continues to clamp down on drug trafficking and money laundering in the Campo area.

The RGP said cross-border cooperation between law enforcement organisations to tackle transnational organised crime, drug trafficking and money laundering activity is stronger than ever.

“These groups have no boundaries or borders and we will pursue them tirelessly and also those who facilitate money laundering of the proceeds of crime,” the RGP said.

“Our efforts will continue unabated.”

Most Read

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Former Director of Public Health warns against ‘lazy habits’ in community response to Covid-19

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltarian couple arrested on suspicion of money laundering after cross-border operation

Tue 7th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Gibraltar will be better off outside the EU than inside,’ Garcia Margallo says

9th July 2020

Local News
GFIA announce new Executive Committee

9th July 2020

Local News
PCC to offer limited face-to-face appointments

9th July 2020

Local News
Changes to Zone 1 Residential Parking Scheme

9th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020