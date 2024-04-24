Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP Sergeant at Interpol conference

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2024

Royal Gibraltar Police’s Sergeant James Rodriguez, who is the acting head of the Gibraltar Interpol Sub Bureau, is at a three-day Interpol conference in Lyon, France, this week.

Financial crime, child sexual exploitation and terrorism are some of the threats being discussed during a conference.

Sergeant Rodriguez is among the 320 police officials from 136 countries attending the event.

The conference, which started on Tuesday hopes to expand Interpol’s global databases, to encourage greater criminal data sharing to fight the threat of organised crime.

Most Read

Local News

Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

European Parliament opposes EC decision to remove Gib from ‘high risk’ list

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

ATC radar set to be removed from Upper Rock after 40 years’ service

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Wright Tech Media unveils plans for WWII Tunnels

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Local News

Over 500 people conquer MedSteps5Challenge

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt unaware of any change to Red ID interim measures, but urges caution if travelling afar

23rd April 2024

Local News
Police resume Parkes search in Trafalgar Cemetery

23rd April 2024

Local News
Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim

23rd April 2024

Local News
European Parliament opposes EC decision to remove Gib from ‘high risk’ list

23rd April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024