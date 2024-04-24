RGP Sergeant at Interpol conference

Royal Gibraltar Police’s Sergeant James Rodriguez, who is the acting head of the Gibraltar Interpol Sub Bureau, is at a three-day Interpol conference in Lyon, France, this week.

Financial crime, child sexual exploitation and terrorism are some of the threats being discussed during a conference.

Sergeant Rodriguez is among the 320 police officials from 136 countries attending the event.

The conference, which started on Tuesday hopes to expand Interpol’s global databases, to encourage greater criminal data sharing to fight the threat of organised crime.