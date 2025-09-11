RGP thanks community after successful National Day operation

The Royal Gibraltar Police has thanked the public following a successful policing and security operation during National Day.

The day’s festivities proceeded with a low number of incidents, which the RGP said reflected the community’s positive engagement with officers on duty.

During the 24-hour period, the RGP received 24 calls for service and made four arrests, three of which were related to National Day events. No road traffic collisions were recorded, and there were no reports of event-related anti-social behaviour or disorder.

The RGP extended its gratitude to the public, event organisers, and the commanders and policing teams on duty for their support in ensuring a safe and enjoyable day for the community.