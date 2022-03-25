Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP tip-off helps Spanish police arrest people trafficking gang

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
25th March 2022

Spanish police acting on a tip off from the Royal Gibraltar Police arrested a criminal gang that helped Syrian and Iraqi nationals enter the UK illegally. Some 30 people are believed to have entered the United Kingdom from various European countries using fake passports, with the criminals receiving some 150,000 euros, the Policia Nacional said...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar freezes assets linked to six names on Russia sanctions list

Thu 24th Mar, 2022

Local News

Saharan dust turns Gibraltar orange

Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Local News

Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire arrested in Gibraltar over admiralty claim

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Local News

Two stars tie the knot on the Rock

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

RGP tip-off helps Spanish police arrest people trafficking gang

Fri 25th Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local businesses fear greater disruption as Spanish lorry strike persists

25th March 2022

Sports
A 5k to celebrate this years Road Runners League winners

25th March 2022

Sports
Faroe Islands will become the big test

25th March 2022

Sports
Matches are won only when you score, and lost when you concede

25th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022