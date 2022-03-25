RGP tip-off helps Spanish police arrest people trafficking gang
Spanish police acting on a tip off from the Royal Gibraltar Police arrested a criminal gang that helped Syrian and Iraqi nationals enter the UK illegally. Some 30 people are believed to have entered the United Kingdom from various European countries using fake passports, with the criminals receiving some 150,000 euros, the Policia Nacional said...
