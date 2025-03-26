Rheumatology repeat prescriptions now available on GHA website

Rheumatology patients can now request repeat prescriptions for their medications through the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) website by completing an online form.

The new service aims to simplify the process for patients while ensuring safety and efficiency. All requirements for the dispensation of Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), including the mandatory blood test, will be coordinated by Consultant Rheumatologist Eva Palkonyai.

The GHA’s first dedicated, full-time rheumatology clinic represents an enhancement of healthcare services. Previously, a nurse specialist managed prescriptions alongside other clinical duties, with additional support from visiting rheumatologist Waji Hassan for over a decade.

Patients who are not computer literate can still make face-to-face or telephone enquiries with the nurse secretary at the rheumatology clinic at St Bernard’s Hospital on Fridays between 9am and 3pm.

Through the GHA website, rheumatology patients will have timely access to medication and required blood test monitoring. All prescription requests will be reviewed by Dr Palkonyai and processed within two weeks.

GPs cannot ordinarily prescribe certain rheumatology medications, as they require secondary care oversight, including blood test monitoring. Biological treatments for inflammatory rheumatology diseases can only be prescribed by rheumatologists.

Dr Palkonyai said the new arrangements represent a significant improvement for both patients and the GHA.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “This is excellent news. Giving rheumatology patients the possibility of accessing their rheumatology medication by filling in a form on the GHA website is a great improvement as it will become much easier for them to do so.”

“My thanks to Eva and her team for this successful initiative which will benefit the relevant group of health users in the system.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “This new online service makes it easier, safer and faster for rheumatology patients to access their medication.”

“Dr Palkonyai’s work is already making a real difference, and this is a clear example of our commitment to improving specialist care across the GHA.”

The form is available at: https://www.gha.gi/rheumatology-department-repeat-prescription-form/.