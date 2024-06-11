Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Jun, 2024

Sports

Rhythmic Gymnastics returns with more medals as they close their season

By Stephen Ignacio
11th June 2024

After what has been a very successful season the GRGA have ended the competition season with a final successful trip to Kandela Cadiz.
The young Gibraltar talents returning once again with silver and bronze medals from the competition in Kandela, Cadiz.
Under the wathful eyes of their dedicated coachhes the Gibraltar team once again rose to the challenge and delivered the performances and displays which have provided medal successes throughout the season in numerous events.
In this latest venture, Layla El Ouazani competed in Alevin Pre Copa with ball apparatus and placed third overall.
Sienna Mena Infantil Copa with rope apparatus was also to finish third overall.Another third place finish was seen by Mie Alvarez in Absolute Senior Clubs.
Jasmine Vaughan competed in the Copa-Junior clubs category finishing fourth overall. Similarly Chanel Trinidad in Senior Copa Clubs and Faith Guilliano in Absolute Hoop alongside Lara Goulding in Pre Copa Junior Rope and Sienna Zarb in Copa Junior Hoop where to finish fourth overall. All six just missing on a podium finish.
Nora El Ouazani Copa Senior Clubs 5th overall
Sally Holmes, who has guided her gymnasts to success these past years was to take this opportunity to “express our gratitude to all coaches and family members for their support throughout what has been another fantastic season. The Gymnasts will now continue their training for next season.”
The hardwork behind the scenes, with the growing number of young talents also emerging through the ranks from grassroots levels continuing to see the sport hitting the headlines as they produce the displays and performances which have gained them numerous podium finishes in competitions across the region and the UK.
he hardwork and dedication of coaches, some of whom have themselves come through the ranks and competed at similar levels seeing the sport maintain a constant momentum forward in its development which continues to see interest growing.
The sport now benefitting from the use of the Europa Sports Complex facilities expectations for next season continue to be high.
(for photos see Wednesday's print edition)

