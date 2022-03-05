Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Rhythmic Gymnasts shine in Cardiff and Spain

By Stephen Ignacio
4th March 2022

 
Rhythmic gymnasts Kylie Gavizio and Mie Alvarez competed in the National Sports Centre in Cardiff, Wales in the Zone B qualification competition for British Championships and hopeful qualification for Commonwealth Games 2022.
“The girls once again did themselves and Gibraltar proud with both qualifying for British Grades in July 2022.The experience of working and training with the Welsh National team in Gibraltar before the competition helped enormously.
“The following weekend saw four gymnast start competing in the Spanish circuit after a very long wait due to covid.
“Alyse Lombard Leira with her first time with clubs scored and impressive 16.00
Jasmine Vaughan has a few errors but performed beautifully with her Rope
 “Kylie Gaivizo with ball and Mie Alvarez with clubs competed as experience, not part of the Spanish qualifications for Nationals.
 ‘“We are very proud of all our Gymnasts; all their hard work and determination is reflecting on their results. Kylie and Mie leave for Athens next week to compete in a FIG competition”

