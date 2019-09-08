Ribas dares his players to dream

As Gibraltar are due to take on Switzerland in the Stade de Tourbillon, Sion this evening head coach Julio Ribas dared his players to dream.

‘After all what sportsman or woman or indeed competitor does not go onto any field of play dreaming about being successful”.

In the second of this week’s European Qualifiers double header Gibraltar play

Switzerland. Gibraltar’s opponents are currently ranked 11th in FIFA’s World Rankings and are the highest ranked team in Group D. A fact which did not escape Ribas as he praised his opponents.

The Gibraltar Head Coach will have All twenty-three players available for selection following the latest assessment of the squad.

Ribas has already shown he is more than willing to play a young side with all but three players under the age of 24 played in their last match.

Kick off in Sion is at 6pm and the game is live on GBC TV and can also be followed through @FGScoreCentre.

