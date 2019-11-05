Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Ribas gets squad together as tough choice expected in selection

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2019

The Gibraltar national team saw many of its players turn up for an early training session with head coach Julio Ribas ahead of their double header against Denmark and Switzerland.
Among the surprise players that had gathered was Dayle Coleing who although not training had joined the national
Squad camp.
Players such as Anthony Hernandez, also present, was put through his paces by the head physio while players such as Lee Casciaro, Joseph Chipolina, Jamie Coombes and Alian Pons, although present, did not take part in the practice sessions. All these players having played the previous day and some having just returned from injury.
Also present was Bradley Banda who is expected to join the squad if Dayle Coleing is not picked. The Europa goalkeeper has been nursing an injury since the last international and has not played for his club in recent weeks.
Mohammed Badr was once again included in the camp. The Lynx player having impressed during his debut.
Head coach Julio Ribas will have a difficult choice for the forthcoming matches. With Gibraltar U21 also playing directly before and after the senior team’s internationals any decision which sees under 21 players moved into the senior squad heading for Denmark will be at the expense of the U21s who play against Netherlands first on November 14 at the Victoria stadium, a day before Gibraltar plays Denmark.

Most Read

Local News

Govt rejects ban on working from home due to tax treaty

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ribas gets squad together as tough choice expected in selection

5th November 2019

Sports
Defeat for Boca adds to their woes

5th November 2019

Sports
Moira Gomez chosen to represent Netball Europe in INF Development Group

4th November 2019

Sports
Four Gibraltarians finished New York Marathon

4th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019