Ribas gets squad together as tough choice expected in selection

The Gibraltar national team saw many of its players turn up for an early training session with head coach Julio Ribas ahead of their double header against Denmark and Switzerland.

Among the surprise players that had gathered was Dayle Coleing who although not training had joined the national

Squad camp.

Players such as Anthony Hernandez, also present, was put through his paces by the head physio while players such as Lee Casciaro, Joseph Chipolina, Jamie Coombes and Alian Pons, although present, did not take part in the practice sessions. All these players having played the previous day and some having just returned from injury.

Also present was Bradley Banda who is expected to join the squad if Dayle Coleing is not picked. The Europa goalkeeper has been nursing an injury since the last international and has not played for his club in recent weeks.

Mohammed Badr was once again included in the camp. The Lynx player having impressed during his debut.

Head coach Julio Ribas will have a difficult choice for the forthcoming matches. With Gibraltar U21 also playing directly before and after the senior team’s internationals any decision which sees under 21 players moved into the senior squad heading for Denmark will be at the expense of the U21s who play against Netherlands first on November 14 at the Victoria stadium, a day before Gibraltar plays Denmark.