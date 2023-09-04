Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Ribas names his squad for Malta and Greece

By Stephen Ignacio
4th September 2023

Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas has named a relatively unchanged squad for Gibraltar’s matches against Malta and Greece this week.
The squad heading for Malta for the international friendly on Wednesday includes Tjay De Barr who missed recent internationals. Niels Hartman, who made his debut against France has been kept in the squad, with Christian Lopez coming in as the third keeper. Jaylan Hankins missing from both the Under 21 and senior squad.
Kian Ronan, who moved to the UK this summer continues in the team.
Gibraltar will first face Malta in an international friendly before they play against Greece in the European Qualfiers.
Their match against Greece will be played on National Day. Having lost their home tie, played in Faro, Portugal, Gibraltar will be looking to keep the momentum seen against France and Netherlands where they frustrated the former World Champions and former World Cup finalists. All four qualifier group matches have ended with Gibraltar defeated 3-0. Gibraltar yet to get on the scoresheetsomething which they will be hoping to rectify in their coming internationals.

