Ribas selects looking to the future
Julio Ribas has brought into his forty-man squad for the triple international header a total of thirteen new names amongst which the bulk consists of players rising through the under 21 ranks. Removing the twenty-seven players who have had call-ups into the final selections for internationals only two of the other thirteen players brought into...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here