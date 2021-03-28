Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 28th Mar, 2021

Sports

Ribas tests the untested

By Stephen Ignacio
27th March 2021

Julio Ribas played out his biggest gambling hand. Forced to rest players in order to maintain his strongest candidates for Tuesday’s match against the Netherlands. Ribas did not spare much for a mix-matched- eleven changing ten of the first eleven who started against Norway. It was not a decision without controversy as many critics would...

