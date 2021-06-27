Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 27th Jun, 2021

Richard Blagg wins in controversial finish to Half Marathon

By Stephen Ignacio
27th June 2021

Richard Blagg was pronounced as the eventual overall winner of Sunday’s GAAA Half Marathon after a decision to disqualify another runner over the route followed to complete the course. The controversy arouse after a visiting runner from Spain had mistakenly followed one of the mobile Marshall following runners on a bicycle and had turned at...

Sports

Emma Labrador ranks top in Beach Volleyball tournament in Spain

Sun 27th Jun, 2021

