Richard Blagg wins in controversial finish to Half Marathon
Richard Blagg was pronounced as the eventual overall winner of Sunday’s GAAA Half Marathon after a decision to disqualify another runner over the route followed to complete the course. The controversy arouse after a visiting runner from Spain had mistakenly followed one of the mobile Marshall following runners on a bicycle and had turned at...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here