Richard Coram, producer of MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling, dies of after contracting Covid-19

Neon Angel producer, Richard Coram, who brought MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling among other music events to the Rock, has died after contracting Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.

Mr Coram was instrumental in bringing large acts such as Take That, Enrique Iglesias, Stormzy, Rita Ora, while also producing the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Concert and the Andrea Bocelli as part of last year’s National Week celebrations.

The Government of Gibraltar yesterday paid tribute to Mr Coram, adding that over the past three years he has brought a “great deal of happiness to Gibraltar by producing such excellent music festivals”.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "Richard became a friend to many in Gibraltar in the time he collaborated with us on the music festival, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Concert and the Bocelli event.”

“I have been very sad to hear of his death as a result of Covid.”

“He was a genuinely nice man and very 'can-do' at about everything we asked of him.”

“I have written to his son Aryan to express our sincere condolences to all his family and friends.”

Earlier in his career, Mr Coram made a name for himself in Dubai, working as a TV presenter and hosting his own radio show and also producing live music events.

He leaves behind his wife, Padma, and son, Aryan.