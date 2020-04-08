Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Richard Coram, producer of MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling, dies of after contracting Covid-19

By Chronicle Staff
8th April 2020

Neon Angel producer, Richard Coram, who brought MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling among other music events to the Rock, has died after contracting Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.

Mr Coram was instrumental in bringing large acts such as Take That, Enrique Iglesias, Stormzy, Rita Ora, while also producing the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Concert and the Andrea Bocelli as part of last year’s National Week celebrations.

The Government of Gibraltar yesterday paid tribute to Mr Coram, adding that over the past three years he has brought a “great deal of happiness to Gibraltar by producing such excellent music festivals”.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "Richard became a friend to many in Gibraltar in the time he collaborated with us on the music festival, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Concert and the Bocelli event.”

“I have been very sad to hear of his death as a result of Covid.”

“He was a genuinely nice man and very 'can-do' at about everything we asked of him.”

“I have written to his son Aryan to express our sincere condolences to all his family and friends.”

Earlier in his career, Mr Coram made a name for himself in Dubai, working as a TV presenter and hosting his own radio show and also producing live music events.

He leaves behind his wife, Padma, and son, Aryan.

Most Read

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Local News

Delicate manoeuvre as superyacht is loaded onto heavy-lift vessel

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar’s Covid-19 response ‘will help attract future business’, Isola says

8th April 2020

Local News
‘Students will get the qualifications they deserve’, Licudi says

8th April 2020

Local News
In a quiet school, a safe environment for children of frontline workers

8th April 2020

Local News
Dr Rawal urges people to ‘flip the stats’ and focus on positive news

8th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020