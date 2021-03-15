Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Mar, 2021

Richard Garcia to hold book signing

By Chronicle Staff
15th March 2021

Local author Richard Garcia will be signing copies of his book at the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, in John Mackintosh Square, on Wednesday.

Mr Garcia will be signing his books for for members of the Trust and for the public from 11am to 1pm, on Wednesday, March 17.

The book signing will be an opportunity to meet the author and put questions to him.

His newest book, the first in a trilogy, ‘Forging a Civilian Community, 1704-1749' was released late last year, with Volume 2 set to be released towards the end of April.

Volume 3 is expected to follow in the late summer.

In parallel to this, Richard Garcia is now preparing a further historical series for GBC television.

