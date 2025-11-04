Richard’s Rendezvous Games people play

Yes, let’s compare some of the differences between entertainment in the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, and what’s on offer nowadays.

Many will say it was better during those decades and certainly much, much cheaper – no argument there.

In the last Richard’s Rendezvous, I highlighted the cinemas we used to frequent as a major source of entertainment for us. However, I did omit to mention a fourth cinema that was situated in the Bayside area not far from the Scott yacht and boat repair yard.

I did in fact go to that picture house two or three times, as at the time I lived not far away in Devil’s Tower Road.

Today, the younger generations are much more affluent and savvy, and very much up to speed when it comes to working the many gadgets available, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops and other contraptions, and the list of games and other forms of fun to be had on those gadgets has no limits.

We, on the other hand, had our radios, TVs, cinemagoing and playing or just hanging around on the streets where we lived.

Yes, the ‘outdoors’ was our playground, whilst not quite going all the way outside for many (the slightly older ones) who would have some great times just sitting in their patios entertaining themselves by playing bingo - ‘la quina’ - or cards, dominoes or just chatting to neighbours enjoying a cool summer’s evening.

The younger generations of those years, not interested in playing bingo - moi included – would spend many hours playing out in the street.

All the street games were enjoyed, including kicking a leather football around - filled with newspapers since the inner tube had burst and was of no use any longer.

Whilst still in the springtime, before the hot weather arrived, chat in the patios might include planning a trip to La Almoraima, which was not far from San Roque around the back there somewhere, if my memory serves me right.

There we’d enjoy a picnic, taking lots of food, going for donkey or horse rides and going for walks ‘en el campo’ having a great time.

Those outings were really memorable.

During those years, Spanish was spoken more prominently than it is now and, apart from in school, not much English was spoken in the street or in the homes.

Although some may not agree, I consider Spanish still prevails as our street language to a lesser extent than before because of our youngsters, and others not so young, only speak the mother tongue and no Spanish or very little of it.

So, during those past decades, many of our games were great fun.

We’d also enjoy sing-a-longs or nursery rhymes which, in the main, were brought over from the UK by servicemen serving on the Rock.

Do you remember playing noughts and crosses or ti tai to? Well, that’s what we used to call it when it was in fact tic-tac-toe.

Not long ago someone reminded me how we used to sing a song or nursery rhyme we’d heard from the English serving on the Rock that sounded phonetically, and therefore sung by us, like this:

Sonny sonny wash and the wash shall we and the wee and the baby they cry for me and the wee, wee, wee, wee.

And so on it went. What the real words were and their meaning, I don’t think we ever found out.

I suppose that helped to influence what we are trying to encourage now, greater use of Llanito.

We are now nearing Christmas and, to get us in the mood, enjoying other fun celebrations like Halloween and Guy Fawkes and around this time we would start throwing bombitas and trikitrakes on the ground making a deafening crack of a sound.

On the quieter side of having fun, we would fly kites, play with spinning tops, exchange stamps of different subjects, collect crickets or grillos kept in Oxo tins and silk worms cocooning themselves to become adult moths. It was fascinating.

I have never been interested in sport and only played football, even hockey on one or two occasions because of the sports period at school.

Oh yes, and perhaps the odd kick around of a ball in the streets.

But I think it’s true to say, as far as I recall, apart from football, hockey, some tennis, and then along came basketball and some swimming events, no way can you compare the choice in those days with what’s going on today in the world of sport – so many sports, gym and jogging activities – the list is endless.

So my thoughts take me back most definitely to playing outdoors in the streets during the ‘50s and just a little into the ‘60s.

It was in La Calle Castillo, La Calle Comedia and La Calera. That’s where we enjoyed the games of times past. Now one of my pastimes as, opposed to playing games, is observing.

It’s great to see the newly refurbished Parliament building and very especially noticing the busts of Governor Sir George Don, on the Main Street side, and John Mackintosh on the Piazza side protected by netting (not too visible in the photograph unfortunately), from pigeons’ treasures plastered on the heads, faces and chests of these very important Gibraltar benefactors. It’s something I have brought up in the past and great to see. Well done whoever initiated it.

Nowadays it’s important to take another look left and right when crossing roads. Some have now cycle and scooter lanes on the road or even included on the pavement. It has become second nature to just look out for the vehicular traffic on the road. Well, now look out for the bikes and nifty electric scooters or ‘patinetes’.

And whilst keeping your eyes skinned, take a closer look around the place. There is much more ‘green’ than we give credit for. More is welcome, of course, but trees, bushes and other bits can be witnessed around the place.

Have an enjoyable fortnight, until we rendezvous once more.