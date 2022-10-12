Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

#RICHARD’SRENDEZVOUS It’s been a year of ‘events’

Photo John Bugeja Christmas Festival Lights in Casemates

By Guest Contributor
12th October 2022

Round about this time of the year (with summer well and truly behind us now), we begin to seriously start to put our thinking caps on, planning what could be termed as the `big event’ of the year... Christmas. Some well organised, disciplined, task performing individuals will have already sorted out much of the ‘need...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Spain to tighten border checks for children and youngsters

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

‘In this job you know at what time you are going to start but you never know at what time you are going to go home – that is the airport and I just love it’

Sat 8th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Europe Minister highlights ‘fresh impetus’ to wrap up Gib treaty

Tue 11th Oct, 2022

Local News

Three boys rescued off Gibraltar after kayak sinks, leaving them adrift at sea for two days

Tue 4th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Europe Minister highlights ‘fresh impetus’ to wrap up Gib treaty

11th October 2022

Opinion & Analysis
For women in politics (and elsewhere), it’s about respect and equality

10th October 2022

Local News
Outreach session explores barriers for women in politics

10th October 2022

Opinion & Analysis
‘In this job you know at what time you are going to start but you never know at what time you are going to go home – that is the airport and I just love it’

8th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022