RichardsRendezvous Memories of an important landmark

At the makeshift bar, there’s a pricelist... Heineken - 2 shillings, a shandy - one and six and Coke - 6 pence! You have 192 pence left to spend out of a whole, ‘old’ pound note! It’s September 1967 and it’s Referendum Day... and I hope you had a great one in 2024.

In 1967, I was singing a tune or two in the UK but I’m told that was the scene all over the Rock, in true ‘Llanito’ or ‘Yanito’ or even ‘Giannito’ fashion – take your pick: All and sundry getting ready for the street party or ‘verbena’ to be held that evening. There wasn’t an estate, district or neighbourhood that wasn’t celebrating that important day.

Most of us have seen photographs of the bedecked streets, housing estates and patios spilling over everywhere in red, white and blue – as opposed to the abundant red and white we see at political celebrations these days – with pictures of the Queen everywhere and paintings of the Rock of Gibraltar with Union Jack flags flying proudly atop the mountain.

“I remember seeing Pathe News on television and noticed most of the newsreel and photographs shown were of decorations around Humphries, the south and the town area and not so much Glacis, where I lived or Moorish Castle. I was a young lad and assumed that was because poorer folk couldn’t afford cameras and filming equipment so less photographs and film were taken,” Tommy laughingly recalls.

And Johnny, a teenager at the time tells me, “Kids didn’t really know what it was all about.”

“Grownups used to say to them, ‘the referendum is about telling the world we were born British and that’s how we wish to stay.’ They felt it was the best way for the young ones to understand.”

Down at Laguna Estate, it was like one big family. There weren’t that many blocks built yet and the ‘ambiente’ or atmosphere was incredible, Johnny says.

“The mood was 200% more exciting than at a general election around the polling stations and everywhere. We were angered that Spain wanted to take us, so we were letting them know how we felt and there was great expectation.”

Freddie concurs. He was a GBC cameraman during that time and, having been filming all over the Rock, says Gibraltar was like a massive fairground with decorations, banners and slogans with adults and children celebrating in the estates, streets and everywhere.

“Oh yes, undoubtedly the jubilation during the lead-up to the day and on the day itself, was so much more than any other event I can think of. It was amazing.”

Contrastingly, one well known individual’s highlight during the evening of that event, vis-a-vis Gibraltar’s expectations, was smooching with his girlfriend on a bench on the buleva hebreo.

But he remembers it was not quite but almost like National Day without getting drunk because the occasion demanded seriousness.

Charles and Pepe told me more.

“It was like a street party,” Charles said, “a family day out.”

“We were up at Flat Bastion Road enjoying a verbena and baby sitters were in demand. Pepe lived in Lynch’s Lane - a narrow thoroughfare of steps up by the Venture Inn leading off Turnbull’s Lane. Even there, hidden away as it is, celebrations were a-plenty.”

“I went all over town to witness what was happening, we just heard about what was going on everywhere through word of mouth and off we’d go. There were cars painted in red, white and blue and flags everywhere, it was incredible.”

However, Julio’s recollections on the day, despite the overwhelming festive vibes all over town, were somewhat forlorn.

“I wasn’t happy with the stated choice of ‘to retain our link with Britain and Britain to retain her present (1967) responsibilities’ which I felt implied Gibraltar remaining a colony.”

“That angered me a lot. Well, subsequent events have led to us having more self-government and becoming a British Overseas Territory, so the colony bit has been dropped and our status moved on with a new constitution passed two years later in 1969.”

A year before the Referendum in 1966, things were cooking with Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Fernando Castiella, holding formal talks with HM Government suggesting the UK drop the Treaty of Utrecht and hand Gib back to Spain whilst Britain could retain the Royal Navy base: Also a dangling carrot, with a UN guarantee was graciously offered to Gibraltarians by Spain, stating we could continue to remain British, with all our customs and institutions built into an agreed formula... lovely, with, presumably amongst other things, the sight of Guardia Civil officers patrolling up and down Irish Town and everywhere else... extra lovely.

Well, the following year’s Gibraltar Sovereignty Referendum results crushingly put paid to that idea.

In a democracy as is ours, individuals are free to vote whichever way they feel is best for them and the best way forward for Gibraltar and in that referendum, despite the general disbelief, 44 voted to pass under Spanish sovereignty with the above guarantees, but 12,138 voted to remain with Britain - just short of a full house with 99.64% choosing that option.

Looking after the Association for the Advancement of Civil Rights’ affairs as a counting clerk, spending all day at the Castle Road polling station and later that evening in the John Mackintosh Hall as a counting agent, was AACR Executive Member (not yet a Government minister) Adolfo Canepa.

“It was a busy day, Gibraltar was like a carnival. Remember, there was so much more of a patio-orientated life then, providing a celebratory atmosphere everywhere.”

“What’s interesting to recall is that my wife Julie, who was in college in the UK four years earlier in 1963, wrote a thesis on Gibraltar’s history claiming the Rock would be awash in red, white and blue, should a referendum be called one day.

Writing in the margins of her paper, her tutor laughed it off suggesting the idea was ridiculous.”

“Well, history begs to differ.”

“Today, the younger generation need to understand the series of historical events that have helped to gel and cement our identity,” Deputy Chief Minister and historian Dr Joseph Garcia said.

“The Referendum was a watershed in the political and constitutional development of Gibraltar.”

“After the 10th of September 1967, Gibraltar was formally British by consent and it’s important younger generations learn about what contributed to create the solid sense of Gibraltarian identity we have today.”

Well, it’s been well over half a century since that historic day (57 years) yet Spain continues banging at the door, seemingly not giving up what for her amounts to ‘the successful removal of that pebble in the Kingdom of Spain’s shoe’

Meanwhile Gibraltar celebrations continue to move on, as is evident today and at night, heralded by just a pair of colours lighting up the Moorish Castle. They’re red and white.

