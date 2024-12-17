#RichardsRendezvous New this Christmas
Yes, candy canes have appeared on the Rock in public for the populace to enjoy for the very first time: at the Trafalgar roundabout and at the John Mackintosh Hall, supporting the entrance, and in their Christmas diorama in the foyer/entrance. I think many of us, if not most, assume the tradition like so many...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here