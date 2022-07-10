Ride to the Rock in aid of Doctors Without Borders

Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings (TGS) have sponsored a fund-raising cycling journey from Amsterdam to the Rock of Gibraltar that is raising money for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

Andy Dennis and Tracey Hill’s ‘Ride to the Rock’ takes the duo on a 2,000 mile cycle from Amsterdam to Gibraltar that is split in three stages.

They are currently in Spain and due to arrive in Gibraltar on July 20.

TGS have sponsored the journey of 705 miles from Barcelona to the Rock.

Upon their arrival, Bassdone Auto World will represent the Gibraltar finish line where members of the TGS management and staff will welcome them and celebrate their fund-raising accomplishment.

“MSF is a renowned humanitarian organisation and we are proud to support their medical commitments to those in conflict and uncertainty. As our company’s social responsibility, sponsoring Tracey and Andy is a privilege to be able to contribute and be a part of their fund raising,” Kevin Jones, BAG Chairman

“Tracey and I are phenomenally proud to have Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings Ltd as our final stage sponsors. We very much look forward to meeting the TGS team and especially Andrew Flynn in Gib. Thank you to them for their support for us and Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF),” Mr Dennis added.

To donate go to justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-dennis