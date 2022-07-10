Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 10th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Ride to the Rock in aid of Doctors Without Borders

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
10th July 2022

Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings (TGS) have sponsored a fund-raising cycling journey from Amsterdam to the Rock of Gibraltar that is raising money for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

Andy Dennis and Tracey Hill’s ‘Ride to the Rock’ takes the duo on a 2,000 mile cycle from Amsterdam to Gibraltar that is split in three stages.

They are currently in Spain and due to arrive in Gibraltar on July 20.
TGS have sponsored the journey of 705 miles from Barcelona to the Rock.

Upon their arrival, Bassdone Auto World will represent the Gibraltar finish line where members of the TGS management and staff will welcome them and celebrate their fund-raising accomplishment.

“MSF is a renowned humanitarian organisation and we are proud to support their medical commitments to those in conflict and uncertainty. As our company’s social responsibility, sponsoring Tracey and Andy is a privilege to be able to contribute and be a part of their fund raising,” Kevin Jones, BAG Chairman

“Tracey and I are phenomenally proud to have Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings Ltd as our final stage sponsors. We very much look forward to meeting the TGS team and especially Andrew Flynn in Gib. Thank you to them for their support for us and Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF),” Mr Dennis added.
To donate go to justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-dennis

Most Read

Local News

St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

Court hears legal bid to quash verdict in fatal collision inquest

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Brexit

Veteran Tory Brexiteer says ‘very positive’ safe treaty possible for Gibraltar

Wed 6th Jul, 2022

Local News

Commons delegation lands in Gib as UK minister says tighter Schengen checks ‘a matter for Spain’

Tue 5th Jul, 2022

UK/Spain News

Traffickers built underwater drones to ferry drugs across Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish police say

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
SSAFA marks 130 year anniversary

10th July 2022

Features
The Nautilus Project in ‘Voices from the Ocean’ podcast

7th July 2022

Features
Professional dancer Michael Dameski to hold workshop locally

6th July 2022

Features
Alex Vallejo launches new music

6th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022