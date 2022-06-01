Rift in football as Gibraltar FA stands by Robba after GFLA concerns
A rift has emerged within local football following revelations that the Gibraltar Football League Association [GFLA] had tabled a ‘no confidence’ vote against the Gibraltar FA’s General Secretary, Ivan Robba, triggering an acrimonious backlash as other clubs questioned the move. GBC reported earlier this week that five of the 11 clubs that make up the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here