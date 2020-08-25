Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Rising Covid-19 cases primarily young people

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
25th August 2020

The rising number of positive Covid-19 cases is “less concerning” than earlier this year, as they are mainly young people, acting Medical Director Dr Krishna Rawal has told the Chronicle. The Gibraltar Government today reported 43 active Covid-19 cases, with a further 10 non-residents also detected. This marked an increase of eight cases overnight, with...

