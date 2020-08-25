Rising Covid-19 cases primarily young people
The rising number of positive Covid-19 cases is “less concerning” than earlier this year, as they are mainly young people, acting Medical Director Dr Krishna Rawal has told the Chronicle. The Gibraltar Government today reported 43 active Covid-19 cases, with a further 10 non-residents also detected. This marked an increase of eight cases overnight, with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here