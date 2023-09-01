Rising health costs concern in dementia care, GADS says
Dementia care will become more costly but necessary, GADS Chairperson Daphne Alcantara said, highlighting the need for further intervention. Ms Alcantara stressed the number of those living with dementia locally is expected to rise to 644 in 2025, fuelling higher care costs. September marks worlds Alzheimer’s month with the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS)...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here