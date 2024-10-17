RNGS leads joint maritime exercise with local authorities in BGTW

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) has successfully co-ordinated a cross-organisation maritime exercise with the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP), Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) and Customs Gibraltar within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW).

The exercise began with the GDP hosting a forum in which tactics and techniques in pacing, riding off and boarding were shared before a final run through of the exercise timetable and safety points.

For its part RNGS assigned HMS Dagger, HMS Cutlass and one Pacific 24 Mk3 RHIB to the exercise. The GDP committed one Patrol Boat (VC5) and one RHIB (VC1), Customs deployed HMC Searcher and the RGP Bravo 3.

The exercise commenced with ‘pacing drills’ which is where the lead vessel maintains its course and speed whilst another vessel matches as closely as possible whilst remaining in close proximity.

Looking to maximise the training opportunity, a round-robin of vessel swaps was conducted, ensuring each organisation could exercise with the others.

Following successful pacing drills, with all Coxswains demonstrating strong boat handling skills, the exercise moved onto ‘Riding Off’ training. This is a more aggressive manoeuvre, used to force another vessel off its course and disrupt unwanted activity.

This involves pacing with a vessel, before making contact and applying pressure to the ship’s side, forcing it into a turn.

“Although a commonly practiced move within their own organisations, the training benefit of being able to practice this manoeuvre with unfamiliar, but friendly, vessels is huge,” said a statement from the MoD.

Lt Cdr Kilby, the Commanding Officer of HMS Dagger, who led the exercise, explained that they adopt a crawl, walk, run approach, and that soon enough the vessels and coxswains were being pushed to their limits.

On completion of the serials, the units commenced a transit back to the Naval Base with HMCG Searcher leading the formation.

Once inside the Naval Base, the final serial was conducted which saw the GDP demonstrate an armed boarding exercise on HMS Dagger.

Which the MoD stated cemented the training that the GDP have been doing over the last few weeks and demonstrating their capability to RNGS, RGP and Customs.

“This inter-op was a fantastic opportunity for RNGS to build on its existing relationship with RGP, GDP and HMCG,” said the Commanding Officer of HMS Dagger, Lt Cdr Kilby.

“Where we operate within the same waters, carrying out a broad spectrum of roles, it makes perfect sense to operate together.”

“These exercises also go a long way to improving our operational capability whilst providing reassurance to Gibraltarians that our presence on the water is significant and government organisations can co-operate effectively if required.”

Planning is already underway for the next exercise, which will see the units carry out more complex serials and look to exploit any opportunities in developing capability