Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Road race will continue on Sunday but GAAA will make changes

Pic by Roy Torres

By Stephen Ignacio
12th March 2020

The GAAA have confirmed that Sunday’s Race seven of the Road Runners League will go-ahead as planned.
“We intend to go ahead with the last of our road race events this ‪coming Sunday‬ and we will be introducing changes in relation to registration and at the finish line in order to reduce gathering by athletes,” confirmed GAAA President Frank Carreras.
“With regards to future races, we are closely monitoring developments and taking Government advice and it could well be that we may end up postponing or cancelling some of our races.”
Asked on whether internationally events would be suspended, Mr Carreras, who is also the President of the European Small States Athletics Association stated that the Small States Championships and the fact that these are being held in San Marino made it “very probable that it may be cancelled or postponed for a later date. No decision has yet been taken.”
World Athletics, previously IAAF, and European Athletics have already cancelled a number of Championships with the sport awaiting a decision on future championships such as the European Championships.

