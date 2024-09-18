Road Racing starts this weekend with a 5k

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association (GAAA) kick start their 2024/25 road running season with a 5km Opening Season Run this weekend.

The first of the season’s road running races will see athletes starting from Campion Park taking on a route which will see them head through Line Wall all the way south to approximately Rosia Plaza. Turnaround and back north towards Queensway and ending by the pathway of Campion Park.

Registration for this race comes to a halt today Thursday 19th September 2024. This must be done by completing the online registration form at the official GAAA website with team captains encouraged to submit (if possible) one registration form with full details of their team for the race rather than have all individuals register themselves.

The race is the first in a long list of road running events which will see athletes competing all the way through until the summer. The main event being the Road Runners League which will see races across different distances taking place alongside some other one-off events such as next week’s EY Relay which athletes are also encouraged to participate in.

With Gibraltar also preparing for next summers Island Games and Small States championships, the GAAA will have a full calendar to contend with as athletes will be looking to meet their times not just on the road, but also on the track.

The GAAA have already announced their international calendar for this year, which can be found on their official website.

