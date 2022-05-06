Road runners will see International half marathon this weekend
The Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association (GAAA) with the support of European Athletics will this weekend host an international half marathon in Gibraltar. The event which takes place this Sunday May 8th, will see some of Gibraltar’s top road runners come up against international runners through Gibraltar’s roads providing for some exciting moments. With cash prizes...
