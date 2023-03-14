Robert Matto wins Top of the Rock

Robert Matto was to win this past weekend’s annual Top of the Rock race.

The race, which took place this Sunday saw a field of twenty-five finish the race with Robert Matto claiming overall winner and Kind Baglietto coming in sixth overall and taking the women’s category.

Stephen Crotty was to come in runner-up with just over half a minute difference from Matto and some twenty seconds better than Leon Gordon, making it a tight race in what was a gruelling race.

Runners were taken through what was a somewhat new route which saw them entering the upper rock nature reserve via the Windmill Hill entrance taking them past Lathbury.

The race saw a low number of visiting runners who have been competing in the Road Runners League with low numbers attending what has been a popular race in the past.

The GAAA has also announced int international half marathon for Sunday 16th April 2023.

The event will be starting at Campion Park (Mid Town park) with cash prizes for the top three male and female runners overall.

Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third placed Male/Female runners in the following categories:

• Senior 18 to 34

• Masters A 35 to 44

• Masters B 45 to 54

• Masters C 55 to 59

• Masters D 60+

Additionally, a £50 prize will be available for the first male runner under 1hr 10mins and female runner under 1hr 25mins adding to the incentive for a competitive race which should attract international runners.

