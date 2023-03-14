Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Robert Matto wins Top of the Rock

By Stephen Ignacio
14th March 2023

Robert Matto was to win this past weekend’s annual Top of the Rock race.
The race, which took place this Sunday saw a field of twenty-five finish the race with Robert Matto claiming overall winner and Kind Baglietto coming in sixth overall and taking the women’s category.
Stephen Crotty was to come in runner-up with just over half a minute difference from Matto and some twenty seconds better than Leon Gordon, making it a tight race in what was a gruelling race.
Runners were taken through what was a somewhat new route which saw them entering the upper rock nature reserve via the Windmill Hill entrance taking them past Lathbury.
The race saw a low number of visiting runners who have been competing in the Road Runners League with low numbers attending what has been a popular race in the past.
The GAAA has also announced int international half marathon for Sunday 16th April 2023.
The event will be starting at Campion Park (Mid Town park) with cash prizes for the top three male and female runners overall.
Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third placed Male/Female runners in the following categories:
• Senior 18 to 34
• Masters A 35 to 44
• Masters B 45 to 54
• Masters C 55 to 59
• Masters D 60+
Additionally, a £50 prize will be available for the first male runner under 1hr 10mins and female runner under 1hr 25mins adding to the incentive for a competitive race which should attract international runners.

Most Read

Local News

Property prices stable after period of sustained growth, but expectations remain high

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Features

Through hundreds of unseen negatives, an artist connects with her grandfather

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Youth Rankings 1 to 3: Nico Bado Dominates

14th March 2023

Sports
Pool for education

14th March 2023

Sports
Walking football prepared for Algarve trip

14th March 2023

Sports
Gibraltar Basketball U18s and U16s will be in action this weekend against Algeciras and Los Barrios

10th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023