Rock Cup final - Lions v Bruno Magpies

For the first time since the arrival of UEFA Membership and European football the Rock Cup final will decide for certain who will take the third spot in European football.

With none of the two teams competing this Saturday’s final able to claim the league title, the winner of the Rock Cup will be heading into the Europa Conference League making the third placed finisher in the league redundant with respect to European football.

Bruno head into the cup final for the third time looking for glory having lost their previous two finals.

Lions, although not having reached the finals during the past decade have in the past played in the Rock Cup final and will be looking to stamp their mark.

After finishing at the bottom end of the table last season, Lions presence in the cup final marks a success for new owners of the club which has seen them return to the top tier of the league table.

Playing in the final six both sides will be expected to bring some tough competition which should see and exxiting final. With Brunos currently with interim head coach Terence Jolley and Lions with David Wilson it will also be the first cup final in many years between two local head coaches.

A five-man Match Official team has been appointed, ahead of this weekend's Rock Cup Final between Lions Gibraltar FC and FCB Magpies.

Referee: Jason Barcelo

Assistant Referee 1: Michael Macias

Assistant Referee 2: Esteban Cabrera Noguera

4th Official: Herbert Warwick

Reserve Assistant Referee: Fausti Guerrero

Saturday's match will mark Jason Barcelo's first Rock Cup Final appointment since 2017, while also serving as Esteban Cabrera Noguera's first appointment in the fixture.

Additionally, the Rock Cup Final 2025 will also be Herbert Warwick's last appearance in the fixture.