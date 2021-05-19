Rock Cup final to go ahead after Europa FC injunction dismissed
The Rock Cup final will go ahead on Wednesday evening after an injunction hearing brought before the Supreme Court was dismissed, while highlighting the failures of the Gibraltar Football Association in its disciplinary process. The hearing was brought before the court by Europa FC who were served with a sanction after being found to have...
