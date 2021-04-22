Rock Cup finalist could be decided today as decision awaited
The Gibraltar FA is expected to make a decision today in relation to the Rock Cup semi final between Europa and Lincoln Red Imps. This follows an alleged breach of the home grown player rules during the use of five substitutions in which teams are required to use at least two under 23 home grown...
