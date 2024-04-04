Rock Cup semi final weekend

The domestic football season heads into the Rock Cup semi Finals period with the prospect of one of two sides who could be outside the top six likely to finish in the finals.

With Europa, who are already out of contention for a top six finish facing Manchester 62, who on Tuesday dropped to seventh in the league, the clash could see the first finalist coming from outside the top six. Europa, although not initially seen as favorites will be looking closely at how their opponents react to an ongoing dispute between club owners and players which is reported to have seen foreign players indicate that they will be departing from the club. With Manchester 62 forced to play youth players in their latest league match against St Joseph, the signs signal deep discontent within the club which could adversely impact on their chances in this weekend’s semi final.

Europa, who have been able to up their game, having narrowly lost to Lincoln red Imps last weekend after having taken the early lead, will be hoping to benefit from Manchester 62s problems to grab themselves what was halfway through the season and unexpected opportunity to compete for a place in Europe.

In the other semi final the two top guns of this seasons league come face to face with Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph facing each other.

This is seen as the cup final before the final in which not just a cup final is at stake but also the bragging rights going into the third and final round of the league. With just one point separating the two sides in the league St Joseph will be looking to maintain their momentum against St Joseph where they have already come away with victories against their rivals.

The Rock Cup will however, not have the same significance for the two clubs with both looking at the league campaign as the main trophy.

The cup final will also have clubs such as Bruno Magpies closely watching results. The latter will be hoping that either St Joseph or Lincoln Red Imps come away with the trophy at the end of the season. Likely to finish third in the league unless they can make a final big push Bruno Magpies could end up without a place in European club competition football if either Europa or Manchester 62 were to win the cup.

The Third Place finish only guaranteeing a place in European football if the winner of the Rock Cup is one of the two teams already having gained a place in Europe through the league. The third place in European football coming through the Rock Cup, although recent results have seen the winners be the same as the top two in the league.

Rock cup results this season

First round Seven clubs from the 2023–24 Gibraltar Football League and one team from the 2023–24 Gibraltar Intermediate League entered the first round. The remaining Gibraltar Football League teams (Lincoln Red Imps, Lynx, Manchester 62, and Mons Calpe) received byes.

30 January 2024 Glacis United 9–0 Hound Dogs

31 January 2024 Europa 3–0 Europa Point

6 February 2024 College 1975 1–3 Lions Gibraltar

7 February 2024 FCB Magpies 0–2 St Joseph’s

Quarter-finals

The four first round winners and four teams given first round byes entered the quarter-finals.

20 February 2024 Lynx 0–4 Lincoln Red Imps

21 February 2024 Lions Gibraltar 0–2 Manchester 62

27 February 2024 St Joseph’s 3–0 Mons Calpe

28 February 2024 Europa 3–1 Glacis United