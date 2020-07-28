Rock to stay locked on August 1
Gibraltar will remain locked on August 1, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo confirmed on Monday, amid concern over the increases of cases in the UK, Spain and Morocco. The decision was made on the advice of the Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, and the Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, with an eye...
