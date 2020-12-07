Rock’s financial services ‘in very good position’ for post-Brexit world
Kerry Blight, the chief executive officer of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commissions, is bullish about prospects for the Rock’s financial services industry. Gibraltar’s firms, he says, have so far weathered the impact of Covid-19 and are well placed to tap new opportunities after the Brexit transition period ends on December 31. Not only that, new...
