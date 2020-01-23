Rocky start on the rock for world chess champions
Round 1 by John Saunders The 2020 Gibraltar Masters tournament, the main event of the Gibraltar International Chess Festival, got underway on Tuesday, with 248 competitors vying for a total of £130,000 in prize money, with a further £55,000 exclusively allocated to female participants in addition to any prizes they win from the main prize...
