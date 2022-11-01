Rogers and Baglietto start season with first win in 4km road runners league race
The first race of the Soul Kitchen Road Runners League did not provide too many surprises at the finish line, but saw competition step up a gear as a new crop of athletes join the field. The 4km flat race which took runners to Cumberland Road and back from the Campions Park (Midtown) saw Arnold...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here