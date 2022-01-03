Rogers claims first place in Danny Barton Memorial Run

A small field of some twenty-plus runners took to the road for the first race of 2022 as the GAAA hosted the traditional Danny Barton Memorial one mile run.

Starting by Regal House at Queensway runners the relatively small field of runners compared to other years raced to the finish line just before the Europa Business Centre at Dockyard Road, the shortest distance flat-run road race of the season.

Arnold Rogers came through comfortably in first position winning the male category. Not far behind and within the top half of the field youngster Harley McGuigan claimed first place in the female category.

The race is traditional one of the first races of the year.