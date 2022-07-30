Rogers completes Birmingham 2022 marathon in 2:37:11, describing course as “brutal” (updated)

In a Commonwealth Games marathon which saw Uganda pick up gold with Kiplangat winning in 2:10:55, Gibraltar athlete Arnold Rogers was to finish 17th from a field of twenty who started the race.

Arnold Rogers was to find himself in a small group towards the back after a quick start from Australian Liam Adam’s who tested the field from the start and split the field within the first kilometres.

A gruelling course through Birmingham city centre, with inclines within the final miles saw Rogers keeping pace within the 17th and 18th ranked positions throughout. His first five kilometres was completed in a 17.10 mins keeping his pace into in the first half of the course. He was to complete the first half of the course in a 1:13:26, completing the 30km mark in 1:46:50, the fastest split which was within the 15 minute mark and coming into the 35km mark in 17th position at 2:06:15 as he slowed and reduced his pace recording a split of just over 19 minutes. He passed the 40km mark at 2:27:51.

Arnold Rogers was to hold on to his position finishing in front of Lesotho and Solomon Island runners but unable to beat his own Gibraltar national record which he holds since February this year when he finished with a 2:28:08 in Seville. The Lesotho runner dropping out in the final five kilometres. Arnold Rogers was to finish with a 2:37:11.

Commenting to the Gibraltar Chronicle after the race Mr Rogers said, “ I’m actually really happy with the race I came here to try and run fast but given the course that was never going to be possible and I knew I wasn’t going to be competitive so it was about going out there and running with the Gib jersey and put on the best performance I possibly could. The course was absolutely brutal beyond what anyone could imagine in terms of hills but getting to the end of it I was very pleased to get to the end.”

