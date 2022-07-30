Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 30th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rogers completes Birmingham 2022 marathon in 2:37:11, describing course as “brutal” (updated)

By Stephen Ignacio
30th July 2022

In a Commonwealth Games marathon which saw Uganda pick up gold with Kiplangat winning in 2:10:55, Gibraltar athlete Arnold Rogers was to finish 17th from a field of twenty who started the race.
Arnold Rogers was to find himself in a small group towards the back after a quick start from Australian Liam Adam’s who tested the field from the start and split the field within the first kilometres.
A gruelling course through Birmingham city centre, with inclines within the final miles saw Rogers keeping pace within the 17th and 18th ranked positions throughout. His first five kilometres was completed in a 17.10 mins keeping his pace into in the first half of the course. He was to complete the first half of the course in a 1:13:26, completing the 30km mark in 1:46:50, the fastest split which was within the 15 minute mark and coming into the 35km mark in 17th position at 2:06:15 as he slowed and reduced his pace recording a split of just over 19 minutes. He passed the 40km mark at 2:27:51.
Arnold Rogers was to hold on to his position finishing in front of Lesotho and Solomon Island runners but unable to beat his own Gibraltar national record which he holds since February this year when he finished with a 2:28:08 in Seville. The Lesotho runner dropping out in the final five kilometres. Arnold Rogers was to finish with a 2:37:11.
Commenting to the Gibraltar Chronicle after the race Mr Rogers said, “ I’m actually really happy with the race I came here to try and run fast but given the course that was never going to be possible and I knew I wasn’t going to be competitive so it was about going out there and running with the Gib jersey and put on the best performance I possibly could. The course was absolutely brutal beyond what anyone could imagine in terms of hills but getting to the end of it I was very pleased to get to the end.”

Updated 13.15 with comments from Arnold Rogers

Most Read

Local News

Water expected to return this weekend, as AquaGib grapples with supply

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water restrictions likely for two days as work underway on new pipe to AquaGib plant

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire ‘under control’ as new images show extreme conditions inside

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

Work underway to repair damaged pipes, but water supply disruption expected for at least two days

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Asia Kent produces more positives in the pool

30th July 2022

Sports
Prince Charles meets Team Gibraltar as Birmingham Commonwealth Games open

29th July 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Squash Open - Day Two Report

15th July 2022

Sports
Charlie Stagnetto wind the Louis W. Triay Trophy Qualifying Race

15th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022