Rogers cruises past competition as he wins the 10K (Incl. image gallery)
Royal Gibraltar Regiment Athletics Team runner Arnold Rogers cruised past competitors in this Sunday’s 10km East Side flat to win with ease. The race took runners from the American War Memorial to the top of sandy Bay, then back onto Line Wall Road where they headed to Ragged Staff Gate before heading to Reclamation Road...
