Rogers finally gets his marathon national record

Gibraltar and British forces runner Arnold Rogers finally achieved his objective of breaking the Gibraltar national record for the marathon.

Rogers, who has been plied with injury in the early part of the season has returned in blistering form this Sunday breaking the marathon national record in Seville after waiting since 2018 when he was just over 30 seconds from breaking it.

After some impressive form in the GAAA road runners league and half marathons in Spain recently he was to cut a large chunk from his personal best time with a 2:28.02 in Seville.

Able to run alongside some of Spain’s top runners, Arnold Rogers received some good television exposure as he sat for some time running alongside a pack including one of Spain’s top female marathon runners.

Speaking after his achievement Mr Rogers told the Chronicle, “It feels great to have finally got the national record. I narrowly missed out on it in 2018 by 39 seconds and then with injury and covid lockdowns there hasn’t really been a chance to really have another attempt. Finally I got my chance in Seville and not only got the national record but knocked a huge chunk of time off of my PB. Hopefully this is just the start of things to come and I hope to chip away at that time again this summer.”

The race saw a number of Gibraltar runners participating. Full official results will be published in a later edition.