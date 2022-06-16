Rogers finishes third in Army Athletics Championship

Gibraltar athlete Arnold Rogers participated in the Army Athletics Championships where he run in the 5000m.

Rogers who will be heading to Birmingham to compete in the Commonwealth Games as a representative for Gibraltar completed his 5000m run in 15:44 coming 3rd.

He also run the 1500m in 4:24 also coming 3rd.

Describing both events as neither being his speciality he was also to describe the conditions as tough.

He was to comment on social media that he was now going “straight back to marathon training now with a little speed work thrown in for the upcoming inter services athletics champs. 6 weeks to commonwealth games.”