Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rogers finishes third in Army Athletics Championship

By Stephen Ignacio
16th June 2022

Gibraltar athlete Arnold Rogers participated in the Army Athletics Championships where he run in the 5000m.
Rogers who will be heading to Birmingham to compete in the Commonwealth Games as a representative for Gibraltar completed his 5000m run in 15:44 coming 3rd.
He also run the 1500m in 4:24 also coming 3rd.
Describing both events as neither being his speciality he was also to describe the conditions as tough.
He was to comment on social media that he was now going “straight back to marathon training now with a little speed work thrown in for the upcoming inter services athletics champs. 6 weeks to commonwealth games.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for residential buildings in former KGV hospital site

Wed 15th Jun, 2022

Local News

Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 30th May, 2022

Local News

Prince Edward and Sophie arrive in Gibraltar after flight delays

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian movie producer signs Hollywood distribution deal

Sat 11th Jun, 2022

Brexit

EU launches fresh legal action against UK over Brexit protocol

Wed 15th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar athletes took podium in San Roque Sprint Triathlon

16th June 2022

Sports
Gibraltar U15s will be playing Malta

16th June 2022

Sports
Hewitt and Galliano in action today at World Cup of Darts

16th June 2022

Sports
Vasquez wins Instructor Vinny Cup 2022

16th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022