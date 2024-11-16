Rogers gets off to flying start in Road Runner League

It was a tight race on Sunday in what was the first road racing league run.

The first kilometres was to see short distances between the front runners and the middle of the pack providing for a competitive run.

Norbeto Heredia was to lead the way at first with DanAn Truong and Arnold Rogers battling in second place and keeping at each others shoulders until the made the turn and were returning into Rosia Road.

The 4km run which saw runners starting by Campion Park and head to Cumberland Road where they were to turn and make a return back the same route was to see Arnold Rogers overtake the leader as they approached the end of Rosia Road and before heading down Trafalgar interchange.

Rogers taking over the lead at an important moment in the race by Ragged Staff and go on to win the race.

The race was to see a total of 50 male runners and a further 15 female runners compete and finish.

In the women’s category Nickey Macedo was to finish first with Abigail Evans coming in second place.

This Sunday will see the second race of the season in an unusual schedule which sees two races one after the other in consecutive weeks.

The 6.5km race will start at Campion Park and should see some competitive running from Gibraltar’s top distance runners, this one of the races many have been waiting for with distances longer.

Male results

1 26 Arnold ROGERS SM 1 13:18

2 65 DanAn TRUONG M35 1 13:26

3 158 Norberto HEREDIA U20M 1 13:28

4 48 Phil MACEDO M40 1 13:30

5 23 Javier LOPEZ MONTERO U23M 1 13:36

6 34 Jacek TROJANOWSKI M40 2 13:37

7 27 Ben REEVES M35 2 13:41

8 71 Leon GORDON M35 3 13:47

9 28 Andrew JEFFRIES MOR M35 4 13:54

10 39 Maurice TURNOCK M50 1 13:55

11 77 Sergio ESQUIVEL SM 2 13:57

12 36 Daryl VASSALLO M35 5 14:06

13 63 Colin THOMPSON SM 3 14:15

14 140 Rafa VALASCO M45 1 14:22

15 81 Richard BLAGG SM 4 14:27

16 145 Rafael VALASCO JR U20M 2 14:28

17 141 Raul GAGO M40 3 14:31

18 148 Juan Antonio PEREZ M35 6 14:53

19 143 Antonio MARTIN M40 4 14:54

20 147 Adrian PEREZ U23M 2 15:00

21 61 Daniel BENITEZ SM 5 15:03

22 53 Tim SEED M40 5 15:08

23 47 Robert MATTO JR M45 2 15:15

24 134 Javier FUENTES ORTIZ M40 6 15:24

25 144 Sergio SANCHEZ U18M 1 15:32

26 21 Sebastian GALIA U18M 2 15:34

27 59 Dylan BORRELL SM 6 15:39

28 104 Nicky BALBUENA M40 7 15:40

29 146 Jose Maria MATAS M50 2 15:41

30 124 Jose Carlos ALMANSA PEREZ M50 3 15:48

31 74 Keith LAGUEA M50 4 15:55

32 157 Dani PALMERO U20M 3 16:09

33 58 Chris WALKER M55 1 16:14

34 29 Julian SANTOS M35 7 16:49

35 41 John AMADO M50 5 17:01

36 75 Owen SMITH M45 3 17:09

37 119 Francis MARIN M35 8 17:26

38 37 Ivan FORD M45 4 17:28

39 25 Steven WALKER SM 7 17:56

40 60 Ivan VINALES SM 8 18:24

41 94 Francis MENA M55 2 18:27

42 130 Hannes ZOTT M35 9 18:52

43 30 Hugo VOLNY U18M 3 19:12

44 160 Jose Manuel SANCHEZ M60 1 19:17

45 1 Julian SHERIFF SM 9 19:34

46 56 Paco BRITTO M55 3 19:45

47 127 Julian BILBAO M65 1 20:34

48 120 Neil ABSOLOM M50 6 21:01

49 126 Jose Antonio MILLIAN SAENZ M65 2 21:45

50 38 Radoslav VOLNY M45 5 22:00

Females Results

1 17 Nicky MACEDO SW 1 18:01

2 111 Abigail EVANS SW 2 18:30

3 151 Laura MARTIN W45 1 18:35

4 95 Sally MC DONALD SW 3 18:37

5 106 Charlene SISARELLO W35 1 18:41

6 4 Yael BRENIG SW 4 18:57

7 10 Nadine VAZQUEZ W45 2 18:58

8 153 Silvia VALERO W50 1 20:07

9 19 Andreia MONTEIRO SW 5 20:51

10 13 Sharron MIFSUD CELECIA W55 1 21:24

11 133 Oksana MASPANOVA W35 2 21:25

12 16 Lesley JACKSON W60 1 21:42

13 99 Pearl LAUDE W35 3 21:59

14 12 Alicia DOMINQUEZ ARCOS W50 2 23:55

15 14 Monserrat DOUKROU W50 3 24:58