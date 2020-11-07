Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 7th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rogers leaves Lourdians to run for Regiment team

By Stephen Ignacio
7th November 2020

A new athletics team will be taking to the road this Sunday in the GAAA 5km Cumberland Road race. The team led by former Lourdians athlete Arnold Rogers is part of a new edition to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment sports programme. Nine soldiers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment will participate as part of the newly...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt in talks over lifeline link as airlines cancel flights

Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The first of the Eagles v Grammarians encounters

6th November 2020

Sports
Basketball starts facing new normal challenges

6th November 2020

Sports
Lynx will be playing in Andorra

6th November 2020

Sports
Gibraltar U21 match against Norway cancelled

6th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020