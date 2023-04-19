Rogers takes gold in International Half Marathon

The GAAA hosted its annual International Half Marathon with Arnold Rogers taking top spot in a race that took runners through a 21km course through Gibraltar’s roads early on Sunday morning.

The early start ensured that runners would not have to handle Sunday morning traffic and would not have the Spring sun beating down on them.

The race was to see Arnold Rogers make a return to the local circuit after injury with his place in the Island Games team understood to have been in jeopardy.

Commenting after the race Rogers was to post “yesterday was a very tough race but I was fortunate that I was able to take the win. The last few weeks have been filled with bad luck. I felt I was on the training block of my life and then I got injured. Just as I started to recover from the injury I got really ill and lost an entire weeks training. These losses in training have set me back a long way on my goal and as such I have pulled out of Copenhagen Marathon. I never want to go into a race as big as that unless I’m confident I can deliver a good performance. For now I am going to bring the distances back down and try and prepare to compete at the Island Games Half Marathon in July.”

The race was to see runners of various nationalities participate also seeing a team from HMS Scott take part.

In the women’s category, Kim Baglietto was once again to stamp her mark on local road racing having already successfully gone through a road runners season with some success.

(Full results will be published later this week)

IN other news the GAAA will be hosting the next GAA Open Time Trials this evening after the previous session was cancelled.

The FAT Electronic Timing trials are scheduled to start at 6.30pm with the 100m.

Races will include the 5,000m, 800m, 200m, 1500m and 400m.

Photos by Roy Torres

