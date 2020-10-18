Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rogers wins 10km Round the Rock race

By Stephen Ignacio
18th October 2020

The GAAA’s first 10km Round the Rock race for the 2020/21 season took place this Sunday morning with Arnold Rogers crossing the finish line first. The organisers were once again forced to implement strict Covid-19 protocols with runners arriving for the start of the race guided to their allocated zone alongside other runners they would...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Two arrested after Chatham Counterguard incident

Sat 17th Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘I am not giving up’ on deal for Gibraltar, CM says

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Local News

Rate of increase key factor in virus response as cases hit third record high in as many days

Thu 15th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Nine-man Lynx keep their momentum going from last season

17th October 2020

Sports
Lions put four past Manchester 62

17th October 2020

Sports
Football kicks-off under controversy following comments by Director of Public Health

17th October 2020

Sports
Further success for Volleyball as it takes one of eight Vice President positions in CEV

17th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020