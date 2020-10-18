Rogers wins 10km Round the Rock race
The GAAA’s first 10km Round the Rock race for the 2020/21 season took place this Sunday morning with Arnold Rogers crossing the finish line first. The organisers were once again forced to implement strict Covid-19 protocols with runners arriving for the start of the race guided to their allocated zone alongside other runners they would...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here