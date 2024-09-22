Rogers wins first race of the season

The GAAA kickstarted their road running season with a five-kilometre stand-alone run on Sunday.

A small contingent of local runners, with Carpe Diem among the represented, were joined by athletes from Spain for what was a fast-paced race.

Testing a new starting point to ensure the 5km distance was accurately measured, runners set off from behind the Midtown building, running through reclamation and onto Queensway. This decision proved challenging for the organisers, who had to stop traffic at the intersection with Queensway. With a gap opening between the fastest runners and those trailing behind, managing the traffic became a difficult task, which the organisers will reassess for future events.

The short-distance road race saw runners head towards the Rosia area before turning back along the same route, following the flow of traffic.

Arnold Rogers cruised to the finish line, while the first female to cross was Kalyn Barnet, with Abigail Maers (formerly Evans) finishing third.

The race served as a warm-up for the start of the road runners’ league in early October.

Mens results

1 306 Arnold ROGERS 17:16.00

2 325 Richard BLAGG 17:56.00

3 347 Oliver CHILD 18:18.00

4 324 Andrew Jeffries MOR 18:20.00

5 342 Daryl VASSALLO 18:37.00

5 316 Daniel GALVEZ 18:37.00

7 334 Ashley MAER 18:39.00

8 313 Rafa VELASCO 18:54.00

9 314 Adrian PEREZ 19:07.00

10 352 Gary EVANS 19:15.00

11 340 Juan MONTENEGRO 19:16.00

12 318 Juan Antonio PEREZ 19:20.00

13 319 Juan ALMANSA 19:23.00

14 311 Ben PICKFORD 19:26.00

15 333 Ross MCNAUGHTON 19:33.00

16 312 Mike RUDDEN 19:37.00

17 344 Dylan PRATTS 19:49.00

18 349 Jovan SANTOS 20:31.00

19 350 Keiron ALVAREZ 22:03.00

20 351 Sebastian GALIA 22:10.00

21 330 Francis MARIN 22:11.00

22 308 Owen SMITH 22:19.00

23 346 Ivan FORD 22:48.00

24 323 Emilio BAUTISTA 22:54.00

25 341 Jose Manuel SANCHEZ 23:37.00

26 317 Juanma FERNANDEZ 24:06.00

27 321 Miguel DE LA TORRE 24:10.00

28 331 Neil ABSOLOM 26:15.00

29 322 Rafa RODRIGUEZ 26:24.00

30 305 Julian BILBAO 26:28.00

31 310 Carl STEVEN 26:29.00

32 338 Radoslav VOLNY 28:09.00

33 337 Hugo VOLNY 29:04.00

34 326 Gareth KENNEDY 29:05.00

35 309 Lester BAGLIETTO 29:14.00

36 307 Jose Antonio MILLAN 29:25.00

302 Darrell FARRUGIA DNF

304 Steene BUSTO DNF

315 Antonio MOLINA DNF

335 Finlay CANT DNF

336 John AMADO DNF

343 Adrian LOPEZ DNF

Place Bib Name Team Time

1 348 Karyn BARNETT 21:49.00

2 339 Marisa PITARCH 22:53.00

3 327 Abi MAER 23:08.00

4 320 Laura MARTIN 23:20.00

5 329 Clarlene MARIN 23:48.00

6 303 Zamfima TOMA 26:16.00

7 345 Lesley JACKSON 29:41.00

8 332 Tanja JACOBSEN 29:42.00

9 328 Omkeltoum SERROUKH 36:19.00

Results sourced from Gibraltar Athletics official website