Rogers wins Top of the Rock

Arnold Rogers emerged victorious in the Traditional Annual Hill Climb Challenge Race 2024, cementing his dominance in a grueling competition that saw 25 runners push their limits. Described as one of the toughest races in the road racing calendar, participants faced a continuous steep incline to the Top of the Rock with minimal flat terrain.

Among the contenders was Kim Baglietto, the reigning Queen of the Road, adding to the competitive atmosphere of the event. Prior to the race, the GAAA issued details outlining the challenging 4.5km route, starting at 10 am on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, from the Car Park by the Lions Club in Queensway.

Despite the lack of amenities like a holding area for personal belongings or available toilet facilities, runners embraced the challenge with determination. Each participant paid a £5 registration fee and received a medal upon completion, with trophies awarded to the top three male and female finishers.

The race course led runners down Queensway, up Ragged Staff, and along Europa Road to the Top of the Rock via Engineer Road. From there, the path continued past the Pillars of Hercules, up towards St. Michaels Cabin, and onward past the Sky Walk to the finish line below the Top Station Cable Car.

In the end, Arnold Rogers emerged triumphant, showcasing both endurance and skill in conquering the demanding course and claiming victory in the face of formidable competition.

Pics by Roy Torres

